Sony MAX to air Satyadev Kancharana starrer ‘Godse’ on November 6

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:15 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Sony MAX is all geared up to enthral audiences with the World Television Premiere of ‘Godse’, the high-octane political crime drama. The film reunites the powerful duo of director Gopi Ganesh Pattabi and actor Satyadev Kancharana, alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi who makes her debut in the Telugu film industry.

‘Godse’ is based on a high-profile kidnapping case followed by a series of unpredictable twists and turns. The action-packed crime thriller premieres on the channel on November 6 at 8 pm.

The political drama film is based on Godse (Satyadev Kancharana) and the special operations team led by police officer Vaishali (Aishwarya Lekshmi) as they negotiate a kidnapping which provides a realistic lens to the persisting problems of corruption and unemployment in the country. Packed with mystery and nail-biting suspense, the film unravels the intentions behind Godse’s actions and accord. The riveting story will keep fans anchored to their seats as it takes them on an adrenaline-filled adventure.