Did Mahatma Gandhi have a law degree? ‘No’ says J&K Lt Gov, social media erupts with ridicule

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha‘s remarks that Mahatma Gandhi did not have a law degree, kicked up a row on social media and ruling BRS party took a dig at the BJP for its stand.

Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao wondered saying he would not be surprised, if next BJP starts a campaign for Nobel prize for Godse.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at BJP, he further tweeted “WhatsApp University graduates after all,”.

He was responding to TSREDCO Chairman Y Satish Reddy’s tweet. Sharing the J&K Lieutenant Governor’s video clip, he tweeted “J&K Lieutenant Governor says, Mahatma Gandhi had no degree. Can someone please educate his ignorance that, Gandhi ji was a barrister & studied law from University College, London!”

Twitterati found fault with the J&K Lieutenant Governor for his remarks and wanted him to get his facts correct.

A Twitter user Varma tweeted” This rock-bottom of misrepresentation,”

Another Twitter user, Nagarjuna Dharmavarapu tweeted “Now having a degree is a liability, politically speaking,”

