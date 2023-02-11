Telangana Legislative Council: Bhanu Prasad Rao appointed Government Chief Whip

MLCs Shambipur Raju (Sunkari Raju) and Padi Kaushik Reddy were appointed as government whips in the Council.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

MLCs Shambipur Raju (Sunkari Raju) and Padi Kaushik Reddy were appointed as government whips in the Council.

Hyderabad: MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip in Telangana Legislative Council here on Saturday. MLCs Shambipur Raju (Sunkari Raju) and Padi Kaushik Reddy were appointed as government whips in the Council.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision in this regard on behalf of the BRS Legislative Party. Their appointment will come into force with immediate effect from Saturday.

Also Read Banda Prakash files nomination to post of Council Deputy Chairman