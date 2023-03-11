Posters on political turncoats whitewashed by BJP surface in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:25 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: On the day when BRS MLC K Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi, several posters surfaced across the city, criticizing political turncoats who joined BJP and escaped investigation in scams that were being probed by central agencies.

Posters says “#Bye Bye Modi” and calling him the ‘Destroyer of Democracy’ and ‘Grandfather of Hypocrisy’ were also set up in different areas. In the posters, Modi is depicted as demon king Ravana with a sarcastic jibe of sporting heads named ED, CBI, IT, Adani, EC, DRI, IB, NCB and NIA.

Posters that emerged included those of union Minister Jyothiraditya Sindiya, Assam Chief Minister Himantha Biswa Sharma, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Andhra Pradesh industrialist Sujana Chowdhary and union Minister Narayan Rane, all of whom were facing allegations in different irregularities but managed to escape the probes after joining the BJP.