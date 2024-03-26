Kavitha arrested after BRS refused alliance with BJP, says Harish Rao

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Enforcement Directorate framed MLC K Kavitha in a false case after the BRS had refused an alliance with the BJP for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. She would not have been behind bars if the BRS had agreed to the alliance, he said.

Addressing the party’s election preparatory meeting in Sangareddy on Tuesday, Harish Rao said the BRS would never become an ally of the BJP because it was a secular party.

The Centre was framing Opposition party leaders across the nation in various cases. The ED had arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in similar fashion, he said, adding that the Centre was keeping safe leaders who got into alliances with them, while those who opposed them were sent to jail.

While the Congress and BJP had different agenda for attaining power at the Centre in different States, the sole agenda of the BRS was the future of Telangana, he said, pointing out that both the national parties had cheated Telangana as they did nothing for the State.

The Centre had failed to set up even a single medical college in Telangana even though the BJP government had opened 154 medical colleges across the nation during the last 10 years.

Accusing the Congress Party of coming to power by making false promises, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy’s government had failed to keep the promises made during the election campaign.

Calling upon the cadre to take the failures of the Congress government to the people through door-to-door campaigns, Harish Rao recalled the services of BRS Medak candidate P Venkatrami Reddy as an officer.

Venkatrami Reddy, MLAs Chintha Prabhakar, V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson P Manjusri and others were present.