Kavitha objects to BJP taking credit for uninterrupted power supply in Telangana

She advised Kishan Reddy to stop spreading lies and not to credit the Centre for the State government's achievement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:16 AM, Tue - 7 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha lashed out at BJP State president G Kishan Reddy for making false claims and taking credit for the uninterrupted power supply in Telangana. She advised him to stop spreading lies and not to credit the Centre for the State government’s achievement.

Less than a month after Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary accused the BRS government of cheating the farmers and not being able to supply uninterrupted quality power for agriculture, Kishan Reddy took to social media on Monday, claiming that the Modi government was ensuring uninterrupted power supply in Telangana. He said the Central government established the NTPC thermal plant in Peddapalli district and the phase 1 of the plant with 800 MW capacity was ensuring low cost power production in the State.

Telangana’s peak demand is 15500 MWs, this NTPC plant gives 680 MWs to Telangana. Essentially that accounts to only 4% of power that Telangana utilises. @kishanreddybjp Anna … kindly stop spreading lies about how uninterrupted power is given by Central Government. It is the… https://t.co/M4kP42JVOy — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) November 7, 2023

In a strong response, Kavitha pointed out that Telangana’s peak power demand stood at 15,500 MW, while the NTPC plant provides 680 MW, which equates to just 4 percent of the power required by the State.

“Kindly stop spreading lies about how uninterrupted power is given by Central Government. It is the effort of KCR garu that the State is now power surplus,” she said.