Kavitha slams BJP over Centre’s atrocities against women

Kavitha said women of the country would give a resounding response to the BJP and teach the party a befitting lesson

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:40 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a scathing response to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s allegations, BRS MLC K Kavitha strongly criticised the BJP’s atrocities against women. She said women of the country would give a resounding response to the BJP and teach the party a befitting lesson.

Kavitha questioned the rationale behind not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the newly constructed Parliament and rough handling of wrestlers at New Delhi, without initiating action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan. She did not mince her words, reminding the public of distressing incidents where women were dragged through the streets of the national capital.

The BRS legislator lamented that the “Beti Bachao Beti Padao” movement had been reduced to mere sloganeering, failing to address the pressing issues faced by women.

She slammed the Centre for lack of focus on women’s education and healthcare, highlighting the dire consequences of neglecting them. She also asserted that women would not be deceived by the BJP’s false propaganda.

Earlier, Bandi Sanjay criticised the State government on the occasion of the Women’s Welfare Day celebrations being held as part of the Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations.

He alleged that the BRS government failed to give due respect to the Governor, while ignoring women’s welfare and their safety. He accused the police of harassing tribal women as well.