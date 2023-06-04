CM KCR is unseen fourth lion, leading State police: MLC K Kavitha

MLC K Kavitha said CM KCR took responsibility of women's safety and welfare and formed 'She Teams' shortly after the Telangana State formation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Source: Twitter/Kavitha Kalvakuntla.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha said the safety of women remains a top priority for the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao which was working with dedication towards ensuring the welfare and security of women in the State. She likened the police force to three lions of the State emblem of India and described the Chief Minister as the unseen fourth lion, silently leading and empowering them.

Participating in the women’s safety celebrations organised by the Home department as part of the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at Tank Bund here on Sunday, Kavitha said Chandrashekhar Rao took responsibility of women’s safety and welfare and formed ‘She Teams’ shortly after the Telangana State formation. These teams have sent a strong message that any disrespect towards women will not be tolerated and have become an inspiration for other States. As a result, 18 states have established similar initiatives.

Contrary to the concerns raised during the State formation, Kavitha said Telangana witnessed nine years of peace without a single curfew or communal riot. The exceptional security provided by the police has attracted substantial investments, contributing to the State’s growth on various fronts, she said. She pointed out that women can confidently walk on the roads even at midnight in Telangana, due to the prompt response of the police. In Hyderabad, if someone dials the emergency hotline number 100, the police arrive within seven minutes, while in rural areas, they reach the victims within 14 minutes. Kavitha thanked the police on behalf of the public for their remarkable services.