Kavitha to contest from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 general elections

K Kavitha on Thursday declared that she will contest from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in the general elections to be held next year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculations, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday declared that she will contest from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in the general elections to be held next year.

She asserted that she will ensure the defeat of current MP Dharmapuri Arvind from whichever constituency he contests in either the Assembly or the Parliament elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BRS Legislative Party office in the Assembly here, Kavitha said the BJP had no role in the development of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in the last 10 years. However, the BJP leaders have been making false claims and spreading propaganda against the BRS government in the State which has transformed the erstwhile Nizamabad district on all fronts.

“Nizamabad MP Arvind has no idea about the operations of the Nizamabad IT Hub. While the State government is spending crores of rupees for the development of the erstwhile Nizamabad district, the BJP leaders are busy spreading false propaganda,” she said.

The MLC challenged BJP MP Bandi Sanjay who has been ridiculing the uninterrupted power supply in Telangana, to keep his finger in the switchboard at the BJP office to verify at any time round-the-clock.

She also hinted that Arvind might not contest from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency as he will lose deposit and instead, was likely to try his luck from Korutla Assembly constituency.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MLA Ganesh Bigala said the newly inaugurated IT Hub at Nizamabad will open doors for new employment opportunities for the local youth. They advised the Opposition leaders from both the Congress and the BJP to mind their words while making allegations against the BRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao failing which the BRS ranks will respond in equal measure.