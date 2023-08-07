Congress trying to ignore PV Narasimha Rao’s contributions to nation: Kavitha

Due to the reforms brought by PV Narasimha Rao, jobs and other opportunities were now available to lakhs of youth of the country and crores of families have risen above the poverty line, said Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

BRS MLC K Kavitha unveiling the statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in Nizamabad.

Nizamabad: Stating that the Congress party was trying to ignore former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s services to the nation from history books and discredit him, BRS MLC K Kavitha said PV was denied of what he rightfully deserved by his ungrateful party.

Speaking after unveiling the statue of Narasimha Rao, in the presence of his daughter and MLC, S Vani Devi, in Nizamabad on Monday, Kavitha said though PV served his party for decades and saved the country during the crisis. Still the Congress leadership tried to discredit him. “The Congress is a very ungrateful party,” she said.

She said the former Prime Minister and son of Telangana had rescued the country from critical conditions during the early 90s. “He became the PM when the country was going through multiple crises. He brought several economic reforms of which people are now reaping the benefits,” she said.

It was the foresightedness of PV that he made an economist like Manmohan Singh the Finance Minister and embarked on new experiments and took bold steps to attract investments from across the globe, she said, adding that due to the reforms brought by PV, jobs and other opportunities were now available to lakhs of youth of the country and crores of families have risen above the poverty line. The country should never forget his contributions, she said.

She recalled that though the Congress party failed to recognise PV’s services, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had organised year long birth centenary celebrations to pay tribute to his services to the nation. “The Chief Minister wants everyone to have leadership qualities like PV,” she said.

Stating that it was PV who set up the Ministry of Human Resources at the Centre, she said as the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, PV opened the first social welfare school in Survel and as the union Minister of Human Resources, he opened Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country.

PV Prabhakar Rao, TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan were present.

Also Read Telangana: Tearful adieu bid to Gaddar