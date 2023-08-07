Congress indulging in malicious campaign against RTC merger: Kavitha

Telangana government merged the TSRTC with an intention to extend facilities and benefits, the Congress was trying to create an impression that there was a hidden agenda behind it, said Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha said the Congress was indulging in a malicious campaign against the ruling BRS by claiming that it had merged TSRTC with the government with an eye on its assets and properties.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Kavitha said though the government merged the TSRTC with an intention to extend facilities and benefits, the Congress was trying to create an impression that there was a hidden agenda behind it. Even with regard to construction of the new Secretariat, the Congress had tried to politicise the issue and even alleged that the BRS was doing it to grab hidden treasures, she said.

Now once again the Congress had started a campaign that the RTC was merged as the BRS wants to take control over the assets of the corporation, she alleged. “Selling government assets is the tradition of the Congress party, not BRS,”she said.

Commenting on the crop loan waiver, she said the government keeping in mind the welfare of the farmers loans were waived, whereas the Congress was claiming that it was due to their pressure that the government was forced to release the crop loan. “Crop loan is not Congress victory. Of course, credit for BRS coming to power for the third consecutive time will go to Congress,”she said.

The ongoing infighting among Congress leaders would help BRS coming to power with a comfortable victory, she said.