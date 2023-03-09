BRS attacks PM Modi for political witch hunting of Opposition parties

Minister KT Rama Rao said upon realising that the BRS would be a threat to it at the national level, the Modi government implicated nearly a dozen BRS leaders including Ministers, MPs and legislators.

Hyderabad: In a full throttle attack, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao went all guns blazing against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting the BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao under the guise of an investigation into the Delhi excise policy case. He termed the cases against the BRS Ministers and elected representatives including MLC K Kavitha as a “political witchhunt”. He also posed several questions to the Prime Minister over inaction against industrialist Gautam Adani and the BJP leaders facing charges from the Central agencies.

Reacting to the ED summons to MLC Kavitha, Rama Rao said they were not “ED (Enforcement Directorate) summons, but Modi summons”. He said upon realising that the BRS would be a threat to it at the national level, the Modi government implicated nearly a dozen BRS leaders including Ministers, MPs and legislators and was now conspiring against MLC K Kavitha. He said the BRS was ready to face any consequences and would approach the courts for justice.

The Minister stated that the ED and CBI raids on the Opposition parties were aimed at eradicating democracy in the country. “More than 95 per cent of raids conducted by the ED were on Opposition party leaders. However, the conviction was only in 23 cases of over 5,400 cases filed since the Modi regime began in 2014,” he told the mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

Mincing no words in attacking Modi, he said the BJP’s double engine means one engine is Modi and another Adani. “One is a political engine and another is a financial engine. Together, ‘Modani’ created a nefarious system where Modi does marketing for Adani, tweaks rules and gets him projects following which the latter diverts the profits to the former through electoral bonds and donations to the BJP which in turn uses the money to split the Opposition parties and topple the governments,” he accused.

Rama Rao demanded to know why does not the Prime Minister clarify on the allegations against him or Adani. “We’re saying Gautam Adani is a proxy of Narendra Modi. Will he take a lie detector test? Does he have guts to come out clean in front of the country? Is everyone in BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra?,” he dared.

Responding to the mediapersons, the BRS working president made it clear that none in Telangana would fear Modi summons and were prepared to face any investigation into the allegations levelled by the ED. “Kavitha was served notices under Delhi excise policy case. Unlike BJP leader BL Santosh who has been evading questioning even after being named in the MLAs poaching case, she, being a law-abiding citizen of the country, will appear for questioning at the ED office in Delhi,” he said.