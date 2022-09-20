Kazakhstan govt invites KTR to ‘2022 Digital Bridge Forum’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: Government of Kazakhstan has invited Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to be the Honorary Guest at the ‘2022 Digital Bridge Forum’ to be held at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. The event will be held from September 28-29.

Bagdat Mussin, Minister for Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Repubic of Kazakhstan, extended the invitation on behalf of Government of Kazakhstan. The Ministry is hosting the Forum.

Trends, challenges, and progress in IT and innovations will be discussed under the theme ‘Central Asia as a platform.’ There will also be discussions on economic and technological cooperation across Central Asia and globally.

The Forum focuses on the latest technology advancements and innovations in big data, cloud solutions, digital transformation of public services and investment in digital infrastructure.