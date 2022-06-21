KBA win over Sanath Nagar Playground

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:55 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Keystone Basketball Academy players receiving the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Keystone Basketball Academy thrashed Sanath Nagar Playground 45-26 in the U-17 boys final of the Armed Forces Officers Co-Operative Housing Society Basketball Tournament held at the Keystone Basketball Academy in Hyderabad on Monday.

Vaishnav Nayanala scored 26 points to guide KBA to victory. He scored five three pointers while Akhil Karejala added six points. For Sanath Nagar Playground, Tejandra top-scored with 13 points.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco Good Training Academy bagged top honours in the U-17 and U-14 girls categories by defeating Future Kids School and KVBR respectively.

Results: Finals: U-17: Boys: Keystone Basketball Academy 45 (Vaishnav 26, Akhil Karejala 6) bt Sanath Nagar Playground 26 (Tejendra 13); Girls: Don Bosco Good Training Academy 26 (Saharshra 18) bt Future Kids School 14 (Guna 6); U-14: Girls: Don Bosco Good Training Academy 22 (Hasini 10, Himangini 8) bt KVBR 9 (Alina Fatima 5).