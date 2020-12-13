KCR appoints Cabinet sub-committee to finalise guidelines for registration of non-agri lands

The Chief Minister instructed officials concerned to ensure that registration of non-agriculture lands and properties are carried out in a transparent manner.

By | Published: 6:45 pm 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday appointed a Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to interact with all sections of society and finalise the guidelines for registration of non-agriculture lands and properties in the State.

Municipal Administration and I T Minister K T Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav would be the members of the Sub-Committee.

The Chief Minister instructed officials concerned to ensure that registration of non-agriculture lands and properties are carried out in a transparent manner, without giving any scope for officials to use discretionary powers and to ensure that people are not forced to pay any bribe.

Slot bookings for registration of non-agriculture lands began on Friday last when Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar launched the process on the directions of the Chief Minister.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who held a review meeting on registration of non-agriculture lands at Pragathi Bhavan here, instructed the Cabinet Sub-Committee to hold talks with builders, real estate businessmen and other sections of society for three to four days, take their views into consideration and prepare a strategy and action plan.

The Chief Minister, who inquired about agriculture lands’ registration carried out through Dharani portal, expressed satisfaction that farmers were happy to get their lands registered through the portal after the initial hiccups.

He was also happy that agriculture land registrations were done through Dharani in a smooth and easy manner and to the satisfaction of farmers. Chandrashekhar Rao wanted a similar process in place for registration of non-agriculture lands and properties.

Stating that registration was stopped for 70 to 80 days due to various reasons, creating some difficulties, Chandrashekhar Rao said there should be be no further delay now. “There is a need to have a registration process that is simple, easy and comfortable. The real estate sector is doing very well in Hyderabad. Non-agriculture lands and properties registration system should not create any problems for the real estate sector and it should, in fact, help the sector’s further growth. The process should be transparent in such a way that people have no scope to pay any bribe. No officer should have any discretionary rights to take any decision. Talk to builders, real estate sector representatives and other related sections,” the Chief Minister instructed the Cabinet Sub Committee.

He asked the Sub-Committee to elicit opinion from all sections and finalise the policy. He also asked them to study the problems prevailing in cities and towns and ways and means to solve them to ensure that the policy is water-tight. “The Sub-Committee should go into all the issues thoroughly and then submit a report,” he said.

“The poor have constructed their houses without any proper documents. They are being issued electricity bills, property tax and water tax. Problems are cropping up when such properties are purchased or sold. There must be a solution to such problems,” he said.

Rama Rao, Mahmood Ali, Prashanth Reddy, Somesh Kumar, CMO Secretaries Seshadri, Smita Sabharwal, Rajsekhar Reddy, Bhoopal Reddy, Mee Seva Commissioner GT Venkateswar Rao, MLA Balka Suman, MLC Naveen Rao and others participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .