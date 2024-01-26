KCR asks BRS MPs to present strong case of Telangana’s unmet promises

Addressing a meeting of the BRS parliamentary Party, he said BRS remained wedded to the cause of State development.

Published Date - 26 January 2024

BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing a meeting of the BRS parliamentary Party at Yerravalli on Friday.

Hyderabad: Reassuring his MPs that the Party would continue its crusade in an intensified manner for safeguarding the interests of State, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday wanted them to present a strong case of the unfulfilled commitments given to the State at the time of bifurcation.

Addressing a meeting of the BRS parliamentary Party, he said BRS remained wedded to the cause of State development. It had an eventful history. It had waged many a struggle for the sake of its share in river waters and transfer of common assets. The members of the parliament must fight with their voice strongly heard for realising its due in the budget session to commence at the end of the month.

KCR had elaborate discussion with the MPS on the strategies to be adopted in both the houses on the issues likely to figure in the debates during the session. The meeting held at Yerravalli, lasted for nearly three hours. The former Chief Minister asserted that the BRS was the only party that had fought for the interests of the State and exhorted the party MPs to go all out in fighting for the State.

BRS Parliamentary party leaders K Keshav Rao (Rajya Sabha) and Nama Nageswar Rao (Lok Sabha) and party MPs Ramulu, Bibi Patil, Pasunuri Dayakar, Manne Srinivas Reddy, KR Suresh Reddy, Venkatesh Netakani, B Lingaiah Yadav, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Maloth Kavitha, Parthasarathy Reddy, J. Santosh Kumar, Divakonda Damodar Rao and Gaddam Ranjith Reddy were among those who attended. BRS working president, K T Rama Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao were also present.