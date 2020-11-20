KCR asks PM Modi to permit students write competitive exams in regional languages

“Students who do not study in English medium or those who are not from Hindi speaking States face serious disadvantage in these competitive examinations,” he said.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide equal and fair opportunity to students from all States of India, by permiting them to write all competitive exams in the regional languages in addition to English and Hindi languages.

In his letter, the Chief Minister stated that all the competitive exams for recruitment to posts in Central government, Central public sector undertakings, railways, defence services, nationalised banks etc, are held in only two languages – Hindi and English. “Students who do not study in English medium or those who are not from Hindi speaking States face serious disadvantage in these competitive examinations,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao wanted the Centre to conduct all the competitive exams for recruitment in the Central government, its departments and undertakings through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and all other agencies like Railway Recruitment Board, Public Sector Banks, Reserve Bank of India and others, in regional languages.

