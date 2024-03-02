KCR condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Damodar Rao’s mother

KCR expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed that her soul may rest in peace
Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Andalamma, mother of BRS leader and Rajya Sabha member Divakonda Damodar Rao.
బీఆర్ఎస్ నేత, రాజ్యసభ సభ్యులు దీవకొండ దామోదర్ రావు మాతృమూర్తి అండాళమ్మ మృతి పట్ల బీఆర్ఎస్ అధినేత కె. చంద్ర శేఖర్ రావు గారు సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.
వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు కేసీఆర్ గారు తన ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు.
దివంగత అండాళమ్మ గారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థించారు.
— BRS Party (@BRSparty) March 2, 2024