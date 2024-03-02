Saturday, Mar 2, 2024
KCR condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Damodar Rao’s mother

KCR expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed that her soul may rest in peace

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 2 March 2024, 02:19 PM
Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Andalamma, mother of BRS leader and Rajya Sabha member Divakonda Damodar Rao.

He expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family. He prayed that her soul may rest in peace.

