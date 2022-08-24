KCR congratulates Pathipaka Mohan on his selection for Bal Sahitya Puraskar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed happiness over the selection of Dr Pathipaka Mohan for the prestigious Bal Sahitya Puraskar awarded by the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi for the year 2022. Mohan will be presented with the award for his work ‘Balala Thatha Bapuji’ (children’s grandfather Bapuji) in Telugu.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said it was a momentous occasion for Telangana as a writer from the State was selected to receive the prestigious award for his book on Mahatma Gandhi at a time when the country was celebrating the diamond jubilee year of Indian Independence. He wished that Mohan who is a student of noted writer and poet Dr C Narayana Reddy, would conquer more heights in the field of literature and bring laurels to the Telangana’s literature.