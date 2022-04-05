KCR fulfills aspirations of Ambedkar, Jagjeevanram: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:31 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was fulfilling the dreams of social reformists such as Dr BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram by introducing various welfare schemes for the upliftment of dalits and other weaker sections.

The minister distributed goods transportation vehicles to Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in a programme held in Ambedkar stadium here on Tuesday. A total of 270 vehicles worth Rs 19.82 crore were distributed to beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Ambedkar, Jyothibha Phule and Jagjivan Ram strove hard and introduced a number of reforms to bring change in the lives of dalits and motivated downtrodden sections to reach higher positions by leading life on their own.

The Chief Minister was taking steps to fulfill the aspirations of the great leaders by introducing various welfare schemes for the upliftment of weaker sections. Chandrashekhar Rao has become a role model to the entire nation by introducing a number of schemes for the welfare of the poor. Talking about Dalit Bandhu, Kamalakar informed that Rs 10 lakh is being deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries under dalit bandhu schemes without obtaining a single rupee towards bank linkage. Advising dalits to utilize the opportunity, he asked beneficiaries to strengthen their financial status by selecting more profitable units.

Dalits, who used to work as cleaners and drivers, were becoming the owners of various vehicles being sanctioned under dalit bandhu, he informed and added that 100 dalits from Karimnagar assembly constituency were given dalit bandhu sanction proceedings and bank pass books.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, Collector RV Karnan, Assistant Collector Mayank Mittal, SC corporation ED Suresh and others participated in the vehicles distribution programme.

