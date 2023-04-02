CM KCR interacts with farmers from Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s brainstorming session with farmer union leaders from Maharashtra here on Saturday turned out to be a good learning experience for the latter, even in terms of political acumen.

During the session, a farmer asked the Chief Minister how to convince the farming community in Maharashtra over the allocation of huge funds for the agriculture sector. Appreciating the question, Chandrashekhar Rao said successive ruling parties at the Centre had no foresight over allocating huge amounts for the sector. In India, which was predominantly an agriculture-based country, what could be more prioritised than the farm sector, he asked.

All these years, politicians and senior officials had different agendas and priorities to achieve development. When funds were sought for farmers and the agriculture sector, several queries were raised and the sector was the least priority for them, he said.

But for the BRS government, farmers’ welfare and the agriculture sector were of top priority. In the State Budget, allocations to other sectors were made only after finalising the funds for ensuring power, water and input subsidy for the farming community, he said.