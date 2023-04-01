Use your votes as powerful weapon to elect ‘Kisan Sarkar’: CM KCR tells farmers

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has urged farmers to use their votes as a powerful weapon to seek justice and to elect a farmers’ government, stressing that when the vote was used effectively, farmers would not have to take to the streets in protest and get lathi-charged.

Stating that only leaders with a vision and commitment to the welfare of farmers could address issues of India’s agrarian community, he asked why problems faced by farmers in Maharashtra could not be addressed when the same problems were solved in Telangana. Honesty in thought and sincerity in execution was a must.

In a marathon meeting with leaders of farmers’ unions from Maharashtra here on Saturday, Chandrashekhar Rao explained where the BJP-led Centre had gone wrong in addressing farmers’ grievances and said despite the abundance of natural resources, India was still a backward country. Even after 14 Prime Ministers at the helm, the fate of people, especially farmers, remained the same even when smaller countries like Singapore had achieved rapid growth and development. Since 1935, right from the days of Sir Choturam, Mahendra Singh Tikait, Sharad Joshi, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Devilal Chautala to today’s Gurnam Singh Charuni, farmers have been struggling.

Farmers had protested for 13 months in New Delhi and 750 farmers had sacrificed their lives in the name of the BJP’s draconian farm laws. The Centre branded them as terrorists and naxalites, but amidst all these protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not utter a single word. However, immediately after the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections were declared, Modi apologized to the farmers, he said, asking how long farmers would have to continue fighting for their rights.

Out of 81,000 crore acres of cultivable land, only 41,000 crore acres were being cultivated. Though there was a provision for 70,000 tmcft of water, only 19,000 tmcft of water was being utilized, he pointed out, adding that prior to the BJP assuming power at the Centre, the Food Corporation of India was constructing warehouses. However, after Modi came to power, not a single FCI warehouse was constructed and projects across all sectors were being handed over to the Adani Group.

Power charges were increased and meters were being attached to agricultural pump sets, he said. Pointing out that farmers across the country were reeling in poverty and fighting the lack of water and power for cultivation, he said the BRS was raising the ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’ slogan to deal with these issues. However, to achieve this, there was a need for unity among farmers.

“We need to have an attitude (dang), colour (rang) and a war (jung),” he said, stressing on the vote as a powerful weapon to elect a Kisan Sarkar.

“The Shetkari Kamgar Party has the history of winning 76 seats in Maharashtra. Now, we will win 200 seats for which we need to have strong determination,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding that the only weapon needed was the vote.

“There was no need for protests and fights on the streets or to be beaten with batons. If we cast our votes, the farmers can rule the country,” he said.

Telangana vs Maharashtra

The Chief Minister, who made a detailed comparison of the agrarian scenario in Telangana and Maharashtra, said Telangana had successfully addressed farmers’ issues and ensured that there were no more farmer suicides. Why could this not be achieved in Maharashtra, he asked, pointing out that compared to Telangana’s budget, Maharashtra’s budget was way bigger and yet, no attempt was being made to ensure welfare and development of farmers.

“Dal mein kuch kaala hai (Something is fishy),” he said.

Telangana, which had achieved the highest per capita income in the country, was allocating a major chunk of its budget and was spending Rs 4.5 lakh crore for implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and free power and water for the farming community.

“Why can’t the Maharashtra government or the Centre make such allocations?” he asked.

As per union government statistics, paddy was being cultivated in 94 lakh acres in the country. Of these, 56 lakh acres was in Telangana alone, he said.

All the reservoirs in the State were full to the brim, he said, asking the farmers’ union leaders to visit the Kaleshwaram project and to take up an extensive tour of Telangana to witness the rural and urban development.

“There are no Himalayas in Telangana. But our commitment to the cause of farmers is as high as the Himalayas. That’s the reason there is plenty of water in the State even in mid-April,” he said.

Earlier, several prominent leaders of the Maharashtra Shetkari Sangathan joined the BRS, with the Chief Minister welcoming them into the party fold by giving them the party scarf.