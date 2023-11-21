KCR introduced people centric welfare, development oriented administration: Jagadish Reddy

Published Date - 06:08 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Suryapet: BRS candidate and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had shown the country how a people centric welfare government would be through the example of his administration in Telangana.

Speaking at the Chief Minister’s Praja Ashirvadha Sabha at Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy said the BRS government had accorded equal importance to development and welfare, which made Telangana the best performing State in the country. The benefits of welfare schemes were reaching every house in the State, he added.

Following the steps of Dr B R Ambedkar, the Chief Minister had launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme for development of dalits in the State, he said, adding that BRS government was also committed to the welfare of poor people in upper castes.

Thanking the Chief Minister for fulfilling his promises made to the people during the elections in 2014, Jagadish Reddy said Suryapet was the first beneficiary of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

A total of Rs 7,500 crore was spent for welfare schemes and development programmes by the BRS government in Suryapet assembly constituency since 2014.

Stating that there was a need to provide employment to the youth of Suryapet, he requested the Chief Minister to set up a dry port and industrial estate in 1,000 acres near Suryapet. He also requested for a tourist circle connecting Musi project, temples at Pillalamarri, Durajpally and Undrugonda.