KCR’s roadshows in Telangana from April 24

The BRS chief will be holding road shows at Miryalaguda and Suryapet on April 24 and at Bhongir on April 25.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 April 2024, 04:25 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will embark on a 17-day Lok Sabha election campaign from April 24.

He will be holding roadshows at Miryalaguda and Suryapet on April 24 and at Bhongir on April 25. He will organise road shows at Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool on April 26 and 27 and Warangal on April 28. There will be road shows at Khammam, Tallada and Kothagudem as part of his campaign on April 29 and 30.

The BRS chief will take out road shows in Mahabubabad on May 1, Jammikunta and Veenavanka on May 2, Ramagundam on May 3, Mancherial on May 4, Jagtial on May 5, Nizamabad on May 6, Kamareddy and Medak on May 7, Narsapur and Patancheru on May 8, Karimnagar on May 9 and Sircilla and Siddipet on May 10.

The BRS, which released Chandrashekhar Rao’s tour programme on Saturday, is looking for a big win in the Lok Sabha elections, with the party leadership reviewing the poll prospects in key constituencies including Chevella at the Nandinagar residence of the party president on Saturday.

The party’s elected representatives and functionaries from Chevella constituency, who took part in the meeting felt that the BRS was all set for a big comeback. BRS working president KT Rama Rao also exuded confidence that the party would garner an overwhelming win in Chevella constituency also.

He said the party’s nominee Kasani Gnaneshwar had received a positive response from the people of Chevella. Gnaneshwar had worked for all sections of the society, including the poor and the weaker sections for 30 years, he said, adding that the people were keen on voting for him.

Gnaneshwar was a native of Rangareddy district and a leader who has complete understanding of the hardships and sufferings of the people of Rangareddy. The BRS victory in Chevella was more or less confirmed after the party president’s rally in the constituency which received an overwhelming response, Rama Rao noted.

Leaders who shift loyalties for the sake of power lose the faith of the people. People hate the attitude of Ranjith Reddy and Mahender Reddy, who switched over loyalties after being with the BRS as long as it was in power, he said.