Revanth Reddy nursing cash-for-vote grudge, says KCR

The BJP would win "one or none", he said, stating that even union Minister G Kishan Reddy would lose in Secunderabad with the BRS fielding T Padma Rao Goud, who was sure to win.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared to be nursing a grudge against him after he was arrested in the cash for vote scam, Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao said several leaders who had quit the BRS to join the Congress had got back in touch with him, apart from another 25 Congress MLAs, wanting to join the BRS.

However, unlike Revanth Reddy’s fears, he had no plans to topple the Congress government, since he wanted the Congress to stay in power for five years and get discredited so that anyone who got the BRS B-form would win easily. The BRS was sure to return to power whenever elections were held in Telangana, he said, adding that the defection of a few leaders would not affect the BRS.

In a marathon interview to Telugu news channel TV9, Chandrashekhar Rao said Revanth Reddy conspired to topple the then TRS government in 2015 and was caught red-handed when he attempt to bribe MLA Elvis Stephenson. Due to the arrest, he felt that Revanth Reddy might have developed a grudge against him.

He rubbished the claims of the Chief Minister to wipe out Chandrashekhar Rao’s name from Telangana as childish and stupid. BJP will win “one or none” On the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, he said the BRS would win 8-12 seats while the Congress would lose heavily.

“The Congress itself is struggling with internal rifts. About 20-25 Congress MLAs got in touch with our party leaders due to their internal differences. But we have not discussed about it. We have no need to dethrone this government,” he said, adding that the defections of some leaders from the BRS, including that of Kadiam Srihari would only benefit the party.

He also asked why those who left BRS alleging lack of freedom had no such complaints when the party was in power. Kavitha will come out clean On the arrest of his daughter and MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case, Chandrashekhar Rao said it was a bogus case fabricated by the Narendra Modi government only to defame him ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had cooked up the entire case against Kavitha as the BRS had foiled its attempts to topple the State government and filed cases against BJP leader BL Santosh.

“How can a State government’s excise policy become a scam? Where is the evidence to prove that there is a scam? The BJP arrested Kavitha purely due to political vendetta. But she will come out clean,” he said, adding that the BJP was trying to create uncertainty in Delhi as it toppled governments in various States by encouraging defection of over 700 elected representatives by filing different cases against them illegally.

The remand of elected representatives including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal without granting bail for several months was a sign of dictatorship, he said.