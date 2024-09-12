KCR, KTR, Harish condole demise of Sitaram Yechury

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 06:28 PM

File photo of CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the demise of CPI (M) national general secretary Sitaram Yechury following a brief illness in New Delhi on Thursday. He remembered the services of Yechury who played a prominent role as a student leader, Communist leader and also Rajya Sabha member, to the nation.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao said Yechury was known for advocating for the working class and upholding secular values. Terming Yechury’s death as a huge loss to India’s labour movement and the secularism in the country, he recalled the Communist leader’s lifelong dedication to the people and socialist causes. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that he had hoped for recovery of Yechury who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi, but was saddened to hear the tragic news. He praised Yechury’s dedication to the people as a Communist leader and noted his impact on improving the lives of millions of workers and his respected position in both the CPI(M) and national politics. The CPI(M) leader’s commitment to his beliefs was an inspiration to many, he said, adding that Yechury’s demise was an irreplaceable loss for the nation.

Former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao stated that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Yechury whom he termed as a strong leader and voice of social justice. He said Yechury’s dedication to the people and the nation would always be remembered.