KCR meets Akhilesh to discuss various issues including national politics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:09 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao greets Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi on Friday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday held discussions with Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav at the former’s official residence on Tughlaq Road in New Delhi. This is their second meeting in the national capital after May 21.

Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed Yadav with a shawl and a bouquet of roses. The SP president was accompanied by party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. The meeting lasted for more than an hour, with the two leaders discussing various issues including national politics and those of mutual concern.

Earlier this month, Chandrashekhar Rao spoke to a host of Opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav and Sharad Pawar, among others. He also made several visits to various States and met many of these leaders multiple times this year.

The Chief Minister, who is in New Delhi for the last three days, has been guiding the TRS MPs who have been putting up a tough fight in Parliament and raising issues pertaining to the State. He has also been instructing top officials to pursue concerns pertaining to the State with various departments in the union government.

Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have met with representatives of like-minded organisations as well as experts on various subjects to discuss issues of national importance. He is likely to meet farmers’ union representatives too.