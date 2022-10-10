KCR Nutritional Kits to be launched in nine districts soon

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:59 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Hyderabad: State health department is making all out efforts to launch ‘KCR Nutritional Kits’ in nine districts of Telangana at the earliest, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday said.

The KCR Nutritional Kits are aimed at improving the nutritional status of pregnant women, especially those who suffer from anaemia in Telangana. The KCR Nutritional Kits will be launched in nine districts including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad where anaemia deficiency among pregnant women is prevalent on a large scale.

A total of 1.5 lakh pregnant women will directly benefit from the special KCR Nutritional Kits in these districts. Each nutritional kit will cost Rs. 2, 000 and will be provided to pregnant women twice during the regular ANC check-ups in government hospitals. The kit will contain two kilograms of nutritional mix powder, two bottles, one kilogram of dates, three bottles of iron syrups and 500 grams of ghee.

In a review meeting on health sector, Health Minister urged officials to ensure there is a rise in normal deliveries in all government hospitals and a reduction in panned C-sections. “To ensure more normal deliveries are taken-up, in the coming days, we will be able to post 133 midwives across Telangana. These midwives will encourage and train pregnant women to have a normal delivery,” Harish Rao said.

Efforts are also underway to install CCTV cameras in all the 729 Primary Health Care (PHCs) in the State and also connect them through internet, Harish Rao said. Senior health officials from the health department were present.