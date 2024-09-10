KCR pays tribute to Telangana armed struggle fighter Chityala Ailamma

Lauds her as a symbol of Telangana women's power and courage of the downtrodden sections

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 September 2024, 01:52 PM

KCR pays tribute to Telangana icon Chityala Ailamma

Hyderabad: Commemorating Telangana armed struggle fighter Chityala Ailamma on her death anniversary on Tuesday, BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid homage to her enduring fighting spirit. He lauded her as a symbol of Telangana women’s power and courage of the downtrodden sections.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Ailamma’s indomitable fighting spirit, her resilience and resistance against oppressive regimes played a crucial role in the broader movement for Telangana statehood. “Ailamma’s defiance of anti-people forces remains a beacon of inspiration for all. Her resistance is timeless and continues to inspire us,” he remarked.

In honour of her contributions, the former Chief Minister reminded that the BRS-led Telangana government officially celebrated Ailamma’s birth anniversary as part of efforts to ensure that her fighting spirit continues to inspire future generations.