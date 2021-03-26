KCR realised dream of irrigating Siddipet fields with Godavari water: Kotha Prabhakar

Farmers and villagers are coming to Kudavelly Vagu to witness the rare event of the stream flowing during the mid-summer

Siddipet: Farmers living along the Kudavelly Vagu erupted in celebrations as Godavari water started flowing through the fields, filling the check dams built across the stream to the brim in Dubbak and Gajwel Assembly constituencies. Farmers and villagers are coming to Kudavelly Vagu to witness the rare event of the stream flowing during the mid-summer.

Following the appeal from the farmers from Dubbak and Gajwel constituencies for the release of the Kaleshwaram water into Kudavelly Vagu, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the irrigation authorities to release water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Canal. Since then the stream has been flowing through the 60-km long Kudavelly, filling many check dams enroute.

Farmers in the areas have cultivated various crops in over 7,000 acres, and the release of the water will benefit them immensely. Villagers were seen welcoming the water by taking out processions with the beatings of drum at various places. They have performed Ganga Harathi at several places.

On Friday, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Roja Sharma, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy and several other leaders offered prayers at the Singatam check dam in Gajwel constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that they could realise the dream of irrigating the fields of Siddipet with Godavari water only because Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao put a committed effort to complete the KLIS within four years. Saying that the Telangana government is initiating a number of measures to make the farming profitable in the State, Rao said getting river water to agriculture fields has changed the landscape of the rural Telangana, and the farmers’ revenue from agriculture went up manifold.

