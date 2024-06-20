KCR remembers Prof Jayashankar’s guiding force for Telangana State formation

He said Prof Jayashankar dedicated his life to spread the Telangana ideology and played pivotal role in the struggle for Telangana statehood. In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao termed Prof Jayashankar as the guiding force behind the last leg of Telangana statehood agitation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 09:42 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao remembered the sacrifices and services of Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar for creation of Telangana State, on the eve of his death anniversary on Friday.

He recalled the professor’s invaluable ideological and moral support for the parliamentary strategies that led to the creation of Telangana. He affirmed that the spirit of Professor Jayashankar is deeply embedded in the BRS governance of the past decade.

He hoped that the current State government continues to uphold this spirit, focusing on the self-respect and development of Telangana.

“Professor Jayashankar’s encouragement and leadership were unforgettable,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, emphasising the Telangana ideologue’s enduring legacy in shaping Telangana’s governance and self-respect.