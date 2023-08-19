KCR set for a hat- trick win: BRS leader Pratap Reddy

Hyderabad: Former MLA and BRS leader Pratap Reddy said on Saturday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was all set for a hat-trick win in the ensuing assembly elections. The BRS party would continue to be in the rule for the third term to sustain the growth momentum in the state.

Addressing a news conference, he invited the Chief Minister to contest from the Shadnagar assembly constituency this time to win the election registering the largest ever majority in the State’s history. He said the list of party nominees would come out in few days and there was no need to get confused with speculation on social media.

Whoever turned out to be the final choice of the party leadership to be fielded in the election, everyone must be bound by the decision and work hard to ensure the victory of the party, he stressed. “I am confident that I will get the ticket. I have the support of leaders from other parties too. I will continue to work under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao irrespective of the party’s choice for Shadnagar constituency”, he affirmed.