MPHA recruitment: Telangana govt initiates pivotal change, extends age limit to 49

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:30 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: In a significant move, Telangana government has initiated a transformative change in the ongoing Multi Purpose Health Assistants MPHA(F) recruitment process, facilitated by MHSRB.

The pivotal change is the expansion of the upper age limit, raised from 44 to 49 years. Furthermore, an additional 146 positions have been designated, supplementing the initial 1520 vacancies and raising the total to a remarkable 1666. Notably, an additional 265 posts previously announced in TVVP have also been integrated into this notification, bringing the grand total of MPHA posts to be filled to an impressive 1931.

This reform aims to bolster the selection process and broaden horizons for contract and outsourcing personnel engaged in healthcare institutions and programs.

An integral aspect of this enhancement lies in the re-evaluation of the scoring mechanism. Previously, the distribution allocated 80 points for the written examination and 20 points for service. The recalibrated approach allots 70 points to the written test and earmarks a maximum of 30 points for government service.

Additionally, candidates rendering services in tribal areas will receive 2.5 points for every six months of service, while those in non-tribal regions will be granted 2 points for the same tenure.

Directives were issued to the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and the Member Secretary of MHSRB to ensure meticulous implementation of these changes.

Health Minister T Harish Rao conveyed his best wishes on Twitter, urging aspiring candidates to seize this golden opportunity. This comprehensive reform not only fortifies the recruitment process but also underscores the government’s resolute commitment to cultivating a robust healthcare workforce.