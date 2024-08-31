KCR to announce plans to reach out to farmers, says Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 05:43 PM

BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will soon announce his future course of action for reaching out to the masses, G Jagadish Reddy, BRS MLA and former Minister, said here on Saturday.

The BRS president’s programme would be laden with greater political significance amid the growing unrest among farmers across the State, who are increasingly frustrated with the Congress government’s failure to address pressing issues, he said, criticising the Congress government for its inability to deliver on its promises, leaving farmers and the general public disappointed.

He highlighted that despite the Congress party’s lavish promises, none had been implemented, prompting farmers from all over the State to seek the attention and support of the BRS chief.

The former Minister pointed out that the Congress government had failed to utilize the irrigation potential created by the BRS government. Projects such as Kaleshwaram and Devadula had adequate inflows to be lifted for irrigation use, yet the government had chosen not to operate the pumping units that were crucial for these key irrigation projects.

As a result, farmers were staging protests for irrigation and power supply, which had deteriorated since the Congress came to power.

Jagadish Reddy warned that if the Congress government continued to fail to address the critical water needs of farmers growing Vanakalam (Kharif) crops, the situation would worsen for the Yasangi (Rabi) crops. He cautioned that the Congress leadership would face a severe backlash if the situation remained dire for the Yasangi crops as well.

He also underscored the urgent need for the government to take immediate action to address the concerns of farmers and ensure the effective utilization of irrigation projects to support agricultural activities in the State.