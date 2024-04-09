KCR to embark on State-wide bus tour ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The campaign aims to bolster support and rally the party cadre in the run up to the polling scheduled for May 13.

By PS Dileep Published Date - 9 April 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao is gearing up for a State-wide bus tour and public meetings as part of the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign, set to kick off on April 13.

Chandrashekhar Rao’s extensive itinerary includes a public meeting in Chevella on April 13 and Medak on April 15, in addition to addressing numerous roadshows alongside party candidates. The tour seeks to galvanize party members and reassure the public of KCR’s unwavering commitment to their cause. A series of public meetings and roadshows scheduled for the next one month, will be announced soon.

With the election campaign gaining momentum, the BRS leadership is finalising the campaign route, encompassing all 17 parliamentary constituencies. Plans are underway for the BRS supremo to address multiple roadshows and a series of public meetings, including a significant gathering in Hyderabad, over the next month.

Utilising a campaign bus previously used during Assembly elections, the BRS is adopting a multi-pronged strategy to highlight its achievements, expose opponents’ failures, and instill confidence among voters. The party has already announced candidates for 16 constituencies, with the one seat in Warangal awaiting nomination following the defection of Kadiyam Kavya along with her father and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari to the Congress.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao along with senior leaders T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy and former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy are participating in a vigorous poll campaign, engaging with various societal segments and bolstering party morale. The party has also constituted co-ordination committees by deploying in-charges for each of the 119 Assembly segments, to support the party candidate in their respective parliamentary constituencies, along with the party legislators and district presidents.

In the wake of the setback in the recent Assembly elections, the BRS is leaving no stone unturned to regain political ground, anticipating a triangular contest in most constituencies. With a focus on social media outreach, countering opponents’ allegations, and highlighting Congress and BJP failures, the party is mobilising dedicated teams for effective campaign execution.

The recent visit of Chandrashekhar Rao to the districts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Karimnagar and Rajanna Siricilla on prevailing drought conditions and his statements against the Congress pointing out the State government’s mismanagement of water resources, have injected a new vigour into the party cadre, triggering debates, amplifying public outreach and social media engagement. With the bus tour and public meetings too to start, the stage is for an electrifying electoral contest in the weeks ahead.