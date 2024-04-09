Revanth, KCR extend Ugadi greetings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 12:18 AM

Kcr

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao extended Ugadi greetings and wished for the wellbeing of all the people in the new Telugu year.

The Chief Minister hoped that the new Telugu year would bring cheers in the lives of farmers with abundant rains and harvesting.

He expressed hope that Telangana would achieve many milestones and become a role model for the country. Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Rao said from Ugadi, the time cycle restarts again and as trees sprout there would be new excitement in the nature.

“I pray to Mother Nature to fill people’s lives with happiness and bless them to live peacefully in the Krodhi Telugu year,” Rao said