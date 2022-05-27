KCR to return for third time: C-Voter founder Yashwant Deshmukh

Published Date - 10:41 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: Belying the expectations of the Opposition parties hoping to win the next Assembly elections in Telangana, an independent organisation survey had asserted an emphatic victory for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi for third consecutive term. This strengthens Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s statement that the party was slated for a thumping win.

In a talk show hosted by senior journalist Barkha Dutt on her web channel on Friday, survey organisation C-Voter founder Yashwant Deshmukh unequivocally stated that Chandrashekhar Rao will return to power for third consecutive time. “KCR is likely to win, historic mandate again. That is purely because of his welfare politics. A lot of historic things have happened in the last seven years, a lot,” he said.

Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation chairman Krishank who participated in the talk show, said most part of the talk show had discussed about just two persons – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “People across the country are acknowledging the effective implementation of welfare and development schemes by the Chandrashekhar Rao government,” he said.

