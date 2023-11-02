KCR transformed Dharmapuri in nine years: Koppula Eshwar

The Dharmapuri segment, which used to face severe scarcity for drinking and irrigable water, has overcome the problem with the construction of various irrigation projects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for transforming Dharmapuri constituency within a span of nine years.

Besides Dharmapuri temple town, the entire constituency comprising seven mandals was developed on all fronts. The Dharmapuri segment, which used to face severe scarcity for drinking and irrigable water, has overcome the problem with the construction of various irrigation projects.

The Chief Minister, who developed the state on all fronts, has also developed Dharmapuri temple town by sanctioning hundreds of crores.

Used to work as a Singareni worker, he grew to the present position only because of Chandrashekhar Rao, who gave him all opportunities. He would do more service to the people if he was elected in the coming elections.

The Minister made these comments while participating in Praja Ashirvada Sabha held in Dharmapuri on Thursday wherein the Chief Minister participated.

