Harish Rao credits cadre for Dubbaka victory in Prabhakar Reddy’s absence

He has said that Prabhakar Reddy will certainly win the election with a bigger majority.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing gathering in Dubbaka on Thursday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the cadre of Dubbaka Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to imagine themselves as the candidate of Dubbaka Constituency as the Party candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following the attack on him on October 30.

Addressing the Party cadre and leaders of the Dubbaka Constituency in the absence of Prabhakar Reddy in Dubbaka on Thursday, the Finance Minster has informed the cadre that he met Medak MP in the hospital on Thursday morning. However, he has said that Reddy was not in a state to speak properly since the surgery was performed on him. Informing the words of the doctors to the cadre, Rao has said that there would have been a danger to his life had he reached the hospital an hour late on the day of the attack.

The Minister has said it has pained them as the Opposition parties were jokingly comparing the attack with the Kodi Kathi incident. He has said that Prabhakar Reddy will certainly win the election with a bigger majority. Rao said that the BJP is not going to form the government since the surveys were predicting that the BJP would win one or two seats in Telangana.

Talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Medigadda, Rao has said Gandhi and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy were making comments without proper knowledge of the project. The Minister has said it appeared that the Congress wanted to see the Kaleshwaram project collapse for their political gain. Stating that one pillar of the Medigadda barrage had a problem, Rao has said that Congress was saying that the entire barrage was submerged in the water.

Accusing Congress of indulging in Gobell’s propaganda, he has said that the Congress leaders were alleging that there was a one lakh crore scam though the government had spent just Rs 80,000 crore on it. Rao said that no Congress government in any State was supplying 24-hour free power supply in the nation.

The Minister has said that the Congress rule in Telangana will push the State into darker days. He has said that the Congress had asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stop the release of grants under loan waiver.

Saying that they have released Rs 14,000 crore towards loan waiver, he has said that the government is ready to release the remaining amount immediately if the ECI permits. However, he has said that they would release the amount after coming into power for the third consecutive time.