KCR vs Modi | Modi Is Mad About Privatization, And I Stand For The Public: KCR

I risked my life and stood against him for the welfare of Telangana farmers, says KCR at a public meeting in the Telangana elections campaign 2023.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:34 AM, Mon - 6 November 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned me to add meters to the water supply for farmers, but I risked my life and stood against him for the welfare of Telangana farmers, says KCR at a public meeting in the Telangana elections campaign 2023.