KCR’s David’s time

Hyderabad: Armed with only a sling, he picked a stone from a riverbed and slung it at Goliath’s head. David’s aim was true; the stone struck the giant and killed him, prompting the Philistines to flee. –David and Goliath story.

In the just concluded KCR’s marathon media conference on the undemocratic, unethical and illegal ways of the BJP toppling the duly elected state governments in the country has reminded one of the Biblical David and Goliath story. The way KCR exposed the evil deeds of the BJP and their henchmen to lure four legislators of the TRS recently with solid evidence with the video recordings, is something many non BJP parties and their government have failed to do despite the fact that their elected governments have been dislodged by the BJP with the same conspiracy. It needs a fearless and courageous leader like KCR to come forward and publicly expose the “heinous crimes that the BJP commit only to be in power come what may and by any means.

During his marathon media conference, KCR did not mince words and did not even hesitate a second to remind PM Modi that he (Modi) should immediately take a deterrent action against those involved in the conspiracy to lure Legislators from the ruling TRS in Telangana state but also take action against those who were involved in toppling the elected government in 8 other states. Since the conspirators have repeatedly mentioned the names of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President JP Nadda and some RSS functionaries like BL Santosh, KCR wanted a stern action against them.

KCR who had the rich experience of leading separate Telangana statehood movement against then most powerful political parties in power and the lobby that worked against the cause, knew how to take the cause to the people and ignite them to work relentlessly for the cause.

The Save Democracy cause, which KCR had been championing for the last few years, appears to be taking the shape of a national movement if the media conference is of any indication. This is precisely the reason, why KCR has shared the thousands of pages of the evidence and the call data details of the present conspirators collected by the state agencies not only to the Telangana High Court where the case if being heard but also to the CJI and Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of all the High Courts, national security and law enforcing agencies, all the chief ministers and DGP in the country, print, electronic and digital media organisations across the country. This is by any mean not a simple protest or reaction. KCR has now decided to take on the might of Modi and Shah and appears to have prepared himself for any reaction from their side. Imagine taking such a bold step at the cost of KCR’s political present and future and the probability of facing lot many serious problems. But KCR is one who will not fear any individual and situation. He has the courage, strength and mettle to face any situation.

His resolve to fight the matter to its logical end can be assessed from the fact that during his media conference, he gave sane advice to PM Modi that the PM should concentrate more on the issues that are immediate concern to the country than encouraging the illegal, unethical and undemocratic actions of his party to clandestinely wrest power from others. “No body lives a 1000 years Mr Modi however he is the most powerful. God has been kind to you and you became PM of a great country like us for the second time. You should take the opportunity to create a permanent place for you in the history. You should not be remembered in the history of the country for the bad reasons.”

KCR also time and again reminded the Judiciary to understand the precarious situation that the country is going through and it should come to the rescue of the people and nation to save democracy. “If our democracy fails, the country has to suffer for another 100 years,” KCR observed.

KCR in his entire media conference recalled how Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan had successfully launched a movement against the then government in power at the centre and how despite the government efforts to crush the movement, it became successful thanks to the support extended by majority of people in the country. “The time has come to all the democrats, people who want to save democracy inn the country, to come together and launch a national wide movement to put an end to the undemocratic, unethical government of the BJP in the country now.”

The media conference addressed by KCR should be seen against the backdrop of the political, ethical, moral and economic turmoil that is happening in the country. Who knows KCR’s today’s call may the beginning of a historical movement that the country may see in days and months to come to correct its course and save its democracy. Who knows KCR may be the modern day David who is taking on the Goliath. And Davids always win.

