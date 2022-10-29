Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
CM KCR to address public meeting in Munugode on Sunday

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 03:28 PM, Sat - 29 October 22
Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a public meeting at Bangarigadda of Chandur mandal in the Munugode Assembly Constituency at 3 pm on Sunday.

Informing this at a media conference at Chandur, TRS MLC T Ravinder Rao said arrangements for the public meeting were already completed. A large number of people from across the Munugode constituency were expected to attend the meeting. Special arrangements have made for parking of vehicles near the venue of the meeting.

TRS MLC Basavaraju Saraiah was also present.

 

