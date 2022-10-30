After CM KCR, Ashok Gehlot slams Modi for buying MLAs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

(File Photo) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the saffron party was buying MLAs to topple democratically elected governments in different States

Hyderabad: Echoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s observations on BJP’s defection politics, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the saffron party was buying MLAs to topple democratically elected governments in different States, just like goats were purchased for Eid celebrations.

He alleged that the BJP had pulled down governments using money power in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read BJP’s covert operation triggers criticism from across country

“The BJP had also unsuccessfully tried to unseat me as well in Rajasthan,” Gehlot said in an apparent reference to the turmoil when he was set to fight the Congress presidential polls.

He was addressing a rally in Khedbrahma town of Sabarkantha district in Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due by the year end.

“The BJP’s acts are weakening democracy. They topple State governments and form their own government after buying MLAs. Using the money received through electoral bonds, they buy MLAs just like people buy goats from bakra mandis during Eid,” Gehlot said.