KCR’s public meet: Sea of pink swamps LB stadium

The sprawling stadium was draped in hues of pink with flags, buntings and banners and enthusiastic crowds from different parts of the city waving TRS flags

By | Published: 8:11 pm 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: Much before Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao even reached the venue, the LB Stadium was packed to the brim with party supporters and fans of the Chief Minister.

The sprawling stadium was draped in hues of pink with flags, buntings and banners and enthusiastic crowds from different parts of the city waving TRS flags and shouting slogans. Supporters were also seen turning up at the venue in bike rallies. Covid-19 protocols were seen being strictly implemented with the supporters wearing face masks.

At the venue, several mobile LED screens abutting the stadium were arranged for the convenience of the party supporters. Public address systems were fixed towards the Basheerbagh, Abids and Nampally sides for those who couldn’t make into the venue to listen to the speech.

Taking selfies in the background of the fluttering party flags was a common scene at the stadium with most participants also clicking the images of main stage for keepsakes. A few supporters also managed to take selfies with the party’s senior leaders.

Vendors were in great demand and did a brisk business selling snacks to those arriving the stadium. Outside, posters were put up by the Traffic Police to indicate the parking spots while women police constables were deployed in large numbers to assist women supporters.

Most supporters attended the meeting with pink masks that had the photographs of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .