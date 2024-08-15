KCR’s vision and planning made SRLIP possible: Vaddiraju Ravichandra

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra said that the Sita Rama Lift irrigation project was the outcome of the priority accorded by KCR to the irrigation sector.

Published Date - 15 August 2024, 07:16 PM

Hyderabad: Hailing the visionary leadership of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and his strategic planning for the development of Telangana, BRS leader and Rajya Sabha member, Vaddiraju Ravichandra said on Thursday that the Sita Rama Lift irrigation project was the outcome of the priority accorded by him to the irrigation sector.

Addressing a news conference along with former minister V. Srinivas Goud and BRSV President Gellu Srinivas Yadav, he said since the formation of the State in 2014, the BRS president had implemented numerous welfare programs aimed at reviving the rural economy ensuring development of the various communities.

But revival of agriculture with irrigation support would remain one of his notable achievements and thereby Chandrashekhar Rao had won a permanent place in the hearts of the people. Projects like the Sita Rama Lift were known e for their potential to transform the agricultural landscape of the State. No matter what Congress claims in respect of Sita Rama, the name of KCR cannot be removed from the hearts of farmers and people, he said.

Congress party, that came to power making lavish promises that can never be fulfilled in a full-fledged manner, had pledged the self-respect of Telangana to Delhi. Coming down heavily on the Congress leadership for move to get Abhishek Singhvi to Rajya Sabha from Telangana, he questioned as to why the Congress leadership had ignored aspirations of potential leaders from BCs, SCs and Minority communities.

Its senior leaders like V Hanumnatha Rao too failed to be considered by the leadership. Abhishek Singhvi has never responded positively on the interests of Telangana State. He pointed out that five BC communities and Muslims were deprived of representation in the State cabinet. So far as the political opportunities were concerned, the BRS leadership had always given priority to genuine leaders from within the State, they said.