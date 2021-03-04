KCR’s vision helped Telangana exceed renewable energy target: KTR

His tweet was in response to a report which said only a handful of States and Union territories were on track to meet their renewable energy targets for 2022.

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and commitment had facilitated Telangana exceed the target on renewable energy.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said: “Proud of our State. Telangana exceeding target on renewable energy. Hon’ble CM KCR’s vision & commitment to environment is truly commendable.(sic)”

Three exceeded their targets, namely Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Karnataka. According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the installed capacity in 2017 in Telangana was 1,286.98 MW and it touched 3,291.25 MW in 2018, moved up to 3,592.09 MW in 2019 and then 3,620.75 MW in 2020.