Keep the kids busy at this circus-themed play & party zone at Necklace Road

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Updated On - 02:38 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: During the past two years, the pandemic has changed many things, especially for kids. In an already gadget-dominated world, the lockdown has pushed kids to cling to their phones. Lack of physical activities is affecting their mental well-being.

Keeping this scenario in mind, Hyderabad-based Praneeth Moluguri has opened a circus-themed play and party zone named ‘Crazy Kidzy’ in the city. The place follows a 100 per cent gadget-free concept and has nearly 20 fun activities including trampolines, sliders, a sticky wall, a donut slide, spiral slides, rolling chairs, Monkey Bridge, and a climbing tower.

“Physical exercise stimulates dull minds and energises kids, which is why we kept the place completely gadget-free,” shares Praneeth, adding that separate toddler and party areas are available too on the premises.

Every Sunday, events such as face art, tattooing, and magic shows are conducted as well to keep the kids entertained.

“Adults who come with their children are also engaged with games such as tambola and musical chairs. The play zone also hosts interesting birthday parties for the kids,” says Praneeth.

The play area at bustling Necklace Road is open from 11: 00 am to 9:00 pm and charges Rs 500 for an hour and Rs 600 for two hours. There are various membership packages available too.