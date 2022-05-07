Keep up to date with happenings around you

Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: It is imperative for aspirants to focus on everything that may have an impact on the society, region, country or the world

As current affairs is a dynamic topic, it is important to grasp the topic as a whole or understand the overall picture of the event. This article is in continuation to the previous article to help you handle current affairs topics. Here are some sample questions and explanation:

1) Match the following, as per the 2022-23 budget document?

1. Economic Growth in the Current Year a. 6.4% of GDP

2. Fiscal Deficit in the Current year b. 6.9% of GDP

3. Fiscal Deficit for the 2022-23 c. 9.2% of GDP

a. 1-a, 2-b, 3-c

b. 1-b, 2-c, 3-d

c. 1-c, 2-b, 3-a

d. 1-c, 2-a, 3-b

Ans: c

Explanation: As per the 2022-23 Budget, India’s economic growth in the current year 2021-22 is estimated to be 9.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the highest among all large economies. The revised Fiscal Deficit in the current year is estimated at 6.9% of the GDP. The Fiscal Deficit in 2022-23 is estimated at 6.4% of the GDP.

2) Observe the following sentences:

1. According to article 112 of the Constitution, the union Budget of a year is referred to as the finance act

2. According to article 112 of the Constitution, the union Budget of a year is referred to as the annual financial statement

3. The term Budget has been used in article 117 of the Constitution of India

4. Budget must be introduced in Rajya Sabha only

Which of the above are true?

a. Only 1,3,4 are true

b. Only 1, 4 are true

c. Only 1,3 is true

d. Only 2 is true

Ans: d

Explanation: According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the union Budget of a year is referred to as the Annual Financial Statement (AFS). It is a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government in a Financial Year (begins on April 1 of the current year and ends on March 31 of the following year).

3) The year 2023 has been declared as?

a. International year of sunshine countries

b. International year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

c. International year of millets

d. International year of organic farming

Ans: c

Explanation: The year 2023 has been announced as the International Year of Millets. The government of India will provide support to post-harvest value addition, increasing domestic consumption of millets besides branding of millet products locally and internationally.

4) Hoysala temples are located in which state?

a. Karnataka

b. Kerala

c. Maharashtra

d. Tamil Nadu

Ans: a

Explanation: The union Ministry of Culture has recently nominated Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala temples in Karnataka for consideration as a World Heritage site for the year 2022-2023. The ‘Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala’, which stand testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage of India, were on UNESCO’s tentative list since April 15, 2014.

5) Observe the following:

1. World Wetlands Day is celebrated on February 1

2. World Wetlands Day is celebrated on February 2

3. On February 1, 2022, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) celebrated its 46th Raising Day

4. On February 3, 2022, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) celebrated its 46th Raising Day

Which of the above are true?

a. Only 1,3 are true

b. Only 2,3 are true

c. Only 1,4 are true

d. Only 2,4 are true

Ans: b

Explanation: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) celebrated its 46th Raising Day on February 1, 2022. The ICG, which functions under the Ministry of Defence, was formally established on February 1, 1977, under the Coast Guard Act, 1978. To mark the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on February 2, 1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar, the World Wetlands Day is celebrated every year on February 2 all over the world.

6) NPCI has decided to observe February 2022 as a…

a. Digital payments month

b. Empowering rural people to digital payments

c. UPI Safety and Awareness initiative

d. Plan your payments, through crypto currencies

Ans: c

Explanation: To spread awareness amongst consumers, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the UPI ecosystem (comprising leading banks and fintechs) announced the UPI Safety and Awareness initiative. Accordingly, the NPCI and the UPI ecosystem observed February 1 to 7 as ‘UPI Safety and Awareness Week’ and February as ‘UPI Safety and Awareness Month’.

V. Rajendra Sharma

Faculty, 9849212411

