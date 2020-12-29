‘Keeping watch on Rohingya settlements’

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police are keeping a close watch on Rohingya settlements following inputs of infiltration by migrants from Bangladesh into the country.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the police had received information from different agencies of certain developments in Bangladesh relating to Rohingyas staying there. The Bangladesh government was relocating the Rohingyas staying in their country to different islands for ‘rehabilitation’ and due to this, several migrants could cross over into India, the authorities suspect.

“We already have a database of 4,500 Rohingyas staying in Rachakonda limits and we have taken their biometric and IRIS details for identification and tracking, if the need arises. The details were gathered in accordance to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the Commissioner said, adding that wherever there were reports of migrants violating Indian laws, action was initiated and cases booked against them.

“So far 66 cases were booked against them, while in two cases, the Rohingyas were convicted by the court,” he said.

Officials said collection of the biometric data of a few Rohingyas was pending and would be completed in the next 10 days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .