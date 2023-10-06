Kejriwal donates Rs 10 crores to Himachal state relief fund

05:07 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday donated Rs 10 crores to Himachal Pradesh state relief fund and assured the state of all possible support during tough times.

Expressing his grief on the havoc wreaked on lives and livelihood due to incessant rains in Himachal, he said: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the havoc wreaked on lives and livelihood by the incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh. My heart goes out to the people who have lost their loved ones amidst this calamity.”

“I assure you that the people of Delhi and the Delhi government stand with you and the people of Himachal Pradesh in this time of crisis,” he said.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had requested Delhi Chief Minister for donation, due to calamity caused by monsoon rains in the state. The Himachal government has opened ‘Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023’ to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas.